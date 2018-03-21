Granisle gets federal funding of $5.3 million

The Village of Granisle is a successful recipient of two grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to upgrade its water treatment plant and develop an infrastructure and facility condition assessment.

The grant of $5,067,300 for the construction of the Granisle Water Treatment Plant will provide secondary treatment of Granisle’s potable water.

The Asset Condition Assessment project will ensure the Village of Granisle’s ability to successfully plan for long term maintenance, renewal, and development of all infrastructure and facilities within the community. This project secured $312,000 of federal funding.

“The Village of Granisle was extremely excited to receive the news on the success of our application for both our Water Treatment plant and Asset Management submissions,” said Village of Granisle Mayor Linda McGuire. “Our community has faced many challenges with aging infrastructure. The infrastructure was built to last the life of the mine, which was 25 years. This year our community is 47 years old. This grant funding will allow us to proceed and secure a secondary water treatment for decades to come. Our council vision continues to strive and identify specific needs and challenges with our Village assets. The receipt of the Infrastructure and Facility Asset funding will move us one step closer to our long term community planning and stability.”

Each year, the Government of Canada provides over $278 million in funding for local government infrastructure across British Columbia through the Federal Gas Tax Fund. The Union of BC Municipalities administers the Federal Gas Tax Fund in British Columbia in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.