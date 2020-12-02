Village of Granisle has been undergoing some major developments in 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Granisle has been undergoing some major developments in 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Granisle might soon get a 10-unit seniors housing

Safe restart grant allocation, construction update and Christmas updates

The Village of Granisle has been undergoing some major developments this past year. A lot of construction work, new projects and developments are underway in the village.

Seniors Housing

Seniors in Granisle might get a new housing next year, a grant application for which would be going in January 2021.

The seniors housing project, an estimated $4.7 million project, would be a 10 unit project with each unit comprising of 2 bedrooms.

“This is still in the infancy stages with the grant application for funding due in January. This is proceeding with our local Seniors Society applying for the funding. The request will be for a 10 unit facility,” confirmed the village Mayor, Linda McGuire.

In the meantime, interested seniors are being asked to put forward their names to go on a waitlist.

“Those interested are asked to leave their names at the Village office as we need to determine support for this exciting project,” said McGuire.

The application for the housing project is due in January 2021.

COVID-19 safe restart grant

The COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant of $264,000 that the village of Granisle received earlier last month, was timely, according to the Mayor.

The grant might be utilized by the village for a number of different things like adding extra meals or extending the meal program for the vulnerable in the community, by purchasing electronics for conferences and virtual meetings, to address revenue shortfalls and to furnish the community hall with a better sound system.

”When unexpected and welcomed monies arrive, our community breathes easier, especially when budget challenges arise,” said McGuire.

Constructions

One of the construction projects that is currently underway in the village is the work being done at the Curling rink. The renovation for the curling rink bathroom is almost complete while the reovation on the curling rink lounge started earlier in November.

There is also repair work being done on the post office bathroom.

Christmas celebrations

With COVID-19 disrupting most events, the Christmas celebrations in Granisle won’t be completely cancelled but will certainly look different.

”This is an annual event in our community when citizens are encouraged to decorate their homes/yards. The light up will be the same as in past years with judging done at a distance,” said McGuire.

Winners will be announced at the village council meeting on Dec. 16.

The village’s Cram the cruiser event, in cooperation with the RCMP, will also be taking place this year. The event will take place on Dec. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m.

“The donated items this year will be left on a table beside the police cruiser with social distancing in place. The items will then be loaded into the police cruiser and transported to a location within the community to assemble hampers and distributed within our community closer to Christmas,” she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Elf on the Shelf 2020 in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Did you spot the Elf yet?

The festive fun started in Burns Lake last Friday, with little elves… Continue reading

Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

Winter has brought a partial halt to the Hwy16 improvement project at Six Mile Summit. Motorists are asked to drive carefully through the construction zone. (Houston Today photo)
Highway project on partial hold for the winter

Passing lanes being added at Six Mile Summit

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Most Read