The Granisle Public Library will digitize village history to celebrate 50 years of incorporation of the Village in 2021. (Village of Granisle website)

Granisle Public Library Digitization Project to record village history

The digital record to be made public for Granisle’s 50th anniversary in 2021

The Granisle Public Library is undertaking a Granisle history digitization project to celebrate the history of the village, in time for the community celebrations in 2021 when Granisle turns 50.

“The purpose of the project is to celebrate the history and journey of our resilient small community from mining town to retirement town and tourist destination in the 50 plus years. The library’s goal is to have at least a portion of our work available for public viewing accessible by a link on our library website in time for the community celebrations in 2021 when Granisle turns 50,” said Lisa Rees, the library director.

For now, the library is relying on its patrons and through Facebook to find information on the village as well as help identify some of the uncatalogued photos.

“This has the added benefit of hearing and documenting some of the amazing stories of the resilient residents who lived in Granisle through the years,” said Rees.

The municipality is also helping the library with this project by making their collections available, that is housed at the local museum.

The library is currently in the early stages of the project with gathering data like photos, articles, etc. and is trying to identify and place everything in to an inventory.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

