The grant for the waste water treatment plant upgrades is a 100 per cent funded opportunity for the Village of Granisle. (Lakes District New file photo)

Granisle receives $4.3 million funding for Wastewater Treatment plant upgrade

The village will finally get to upgrade the 49 years old plant

The Village of Granisle has received a $4,372,900 funding under the Investing in Canada Plan, to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.

”As our community is 49 years old and still running on the same infrastructure that was initially designed for 25 years it was important to replace it,” said Mayor Linda McGuire adding that the grant writers submitted an application for this infrastructure grant in January 2019. “Our community was not able to fund this on our residential tax base and therefore, when this 100% funded opportunity was presented it was the ideal time to apply.”

The Investing in Canada Plan grant provides joint federal, provincial and municipal funding for infrastructure projects in British Columbia. The Village of Granisle will be receiving $2,623,740 as a part of the federal funding and $1,749,160 as part of provincial funding.

McGuire also said that the existing infrastructure had been aging out for a while and “we have been repairing with band aid solutions as the need presented itself.” This grant would change all of that and would include upgrades to existing activated sludge wastewater treatment and installation of a new aerated lagoon, UV system and sludge de-watering with rehabilitation of existing lagoons, decommissioning of the existing wastewater treatment building, construction of a new building, and installation of headworks components.

This project is part of 24 such infrastructure projects in being funded in the northern BC communities. More than $49.9 million is being federally funded in these projects through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The provincial government is contributing more than $15.4 million and some of the applicants including municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profits are contributing more than $11.5 million.

The Granisle project is however 100 per cent funded under the Investing in Canada Plan.

“We hope to commence the initial work this fall and complete in 2022,” said McGuire.

