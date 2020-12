Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle’s sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)



