Grant given to expand First Nations involvement in major projects

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief councillor Corinna Leween is vice chair of First Nations Major Projects Coalition

That’s Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief councillor Corinna Leween, front row far left, at an announcement of a federal grant to expand Indigenous participation in major industrial projects. Leween is vice chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition. Beside her is federal natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

That’s Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief councillor Corinna Leween, front row far left, at an announcement of a federal grant to expand Indigenous participation in major industrial projects. Leween is vice chair of the First Nations Major Projects Coalition. Beside her is federal natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief councillor Corrina Leween is vice chair of a First Nations group whose job is to expand First Nations economic and other interests with the help of $13.5 million from the federal government.

Announced this month by federal natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson, the money to the First Nations Major Projects Coalition will help First Nations gather the information needed to make informed business decisions concerning natural resource and infrastructure projects.

It’ll mean increased contact with governments and companies as plans advance for industrial projects, including minerals.

The First Nations Major Projects Coalition has a board of directors concentrated in northwestern B.C. with a membership mostly in B.C. and now expanding across the country. There are now nearly 85 members of the coalition.

“Ensuring Indigenous engagement and participation in resource projects going forward is a priority for this federal government — and it is critically important to economic reconciliation,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, the federal natural resources minister in announcing the $13.5 million grant.

“This announcement is another step forward in ensuring that Indigenous communities will have the tools and capacity to engage and to benefit in meaningful, long term ways.”

Leween was appointed as vice chair of the coalition in 2015, one of several roles she has in First Nations economic development that includes the Coastal GasLink (CGL) First Nations Limited Partnership which has an option to buy into the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline now under construction.

Previous story
City of Terrace toughens stance on Enbridge gas pipeline proposal

Just Posted

Recent encounters between grizzlies and people have the Conservation Officer Service warning residents and visitors to the Kitimat area to be bear smart particularly along the lower portion of the Kitimat River. (File photo)
Grizzly encounters in Kitimat prompt warning from Conservation Officer Service

Prince Rupert city council voted on July 25 to support its fire department in billing BC Ambulance for service calls when firefighters need to drive ambulances due to lack of paramedic staff. Fire crews assist with patients in Jan. 2022 at a house fire. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ambulance needs to step up so Prince Rupert firefighters can step back – City Council

Proposed route of Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission pipeline from northeastern B.C. to the north coast. (Map courtesy Enbridge)
City of Terrace toughens stance on Enbridge gas pipeline proposal

Homeless advocate Zolican and his cat Misty have been staying at Tyhee Lake since returning up north but will have to leave soon because of provincial park rules. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Homeless advocate returns to the Bulkley Valley, sets up camp at Tyhee Lake