Grant might help renovate old church

The Village of Burns Lake plans to apply to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant of up to $30,000 towards the Anglican Church Redevelopment Project. The issue of renovating St. John’s Anglican Church has generated much discussion and planning in Burns Lake since the old church was given heritage designation in 2005. The church was first opened in 1929. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us