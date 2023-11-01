Grants awarded to Burns Lake Public Library

The Burns Lake Public Library has received $174,895.27 in Enhancement Grant in addition to the annual provincial funding in the amount of $45,5160. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake Public Library has received $174,895.27 in Enhancement Grant in addition to the annual provincial funding in the amount of $45,5160 from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs Public Libraries Branch.

This one-time enhancement funding, given to B.C.’s public libraries for use during 2023-2025, is intended to help libraries recover from post-pandemic challenges, such as rising service costs, and to keep pace with growing service demands.

This funding will assist libraries to improve access to collections, programs, spaces, digital collections, literacy, lifelong learning, technology, and operating hours.

Burns Lake Public Library Director Monika Willner said she has strategic plans to use this fund over the next three years and truly appreciates this much-needed grant funding for the library’s development.

“We have identified several projects which were not possible in the past but crucial to positively impact lives of our patrons in the Lakes District,” Willner said.

With the grant money, a new staff position focused on information technology has been created which will allow the library to provide digital literacy programming for all ages.

“We plan on some capital projects that will enhance the library by improving patrons’ experiences as well as work quality for staff,” she said.

In addition to existing programs such as Reading to Clive the Therapy Dog, Manga Club, LEGO Hour (twice a week), and Story Time for Children, there will be an additional NEW Book Club, Cookbook Book Club, Digital Learning, The High Five Gamers (after school club for children 6-8 years old), and Gaming Evenings for Teens (digital and board games).

“We are always looking to identify new trends and interests in the community and work hard to respond accordingly,” Willner said.

“We are not just buildings filled with books, rather a dynamic hub of knowledge and learning that serve people of all ages and backgrounds,” she added.

In accordance with these grants, the library must comply with the conditions placed on it and submit specific reports for the continued provincial funding.

The ministry will reclaim any portion of the grant if the intended purpose does not meet the accountability requirements.

“We invite the public to check our new programs on our website and social media, or even better, stop by the library and see the changes and offerings in person,” Willner said.

The Burns Lake Public Library is also actively working with other B.C. public libraries and associations to advocate for an increase to ongoing, annual provincial funding to continue providing high-quality, sustainable service for the community.