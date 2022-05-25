Grassy Plains holds mud bogs event on Southside

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs took place May 14 on the Southside. An event that has been in hiatus since Covid. Approximately 300 attended the event according to one of the event organizers Amanda Orr. “I think people were really excited to get out and back into the community. We held a 50/50 draw and chicken poop bingo. We had a timed event which had a first place prize of $500, second place $250 and third place $150. We also had a people’s choice award for $250. We had some amazing donations this year for all the drivers, and some for the spectators.” She went on to say, “There were around 100 people that stayed for the dance, which was really nice. The bands and DJ did a wonderful job. I think it was a success. We will be hosting it again next year. We definitely need to tweak a few things, this was the first time any of us had hosted the event.” (Steven Wright photos/Lakes District News)