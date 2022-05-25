Grassy Plains holds mud bogs event on Southside

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs took place May 14 on the Southside. An event that has been in hiatus since Covid. Approximately 300 attended the event according to one of the event organizers Amanda Orr. “I think people were really excited to get out and back into the community. We held a 50/50 draw and chicken poop bingo. We had a timed event which had a first place prize of $500, second place $250 and third place $150. We also had a people’s choice award for $250. We had some amazing donations this year for all the drivers, and some for the spectators.” She went on to say, “There were around 100 people that stayed for the dance, which was really nice. The bands and DJ did a wonderful job. I think it was a success. We will be hosting it again next year. We definitely need to tweak a few things, this was the first time any of us had hosted the event.” (Steven Wright photos/Lakes District News)

 

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Grassy Plains Mud Bogs

Previous story
B.C. cemetery condemned for trashing mementos left by families
Next story
After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

Just Posted

Softball
Burns Lake votes to have Softball added to its roster of youth sports

Marlee and Barb Wilson. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Cycle of Hope Lemon ‘aid’ grant

Gust Braaten, Uncha Valley pioneer, in front of cabin with gun, snowshoes, wolf skins. Settler pioneer Southside Uncha Lake hunt trap fur. (Lakes District Museum photo/Lakes District News)
One of the Uncha Valley’s most respected pioneers

Jenny Pirie and Barb Wilson (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Bringing awareness to ALS