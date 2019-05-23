Grassy Plains Mud Bog

The annual Mud Bog event was held at the Grassy Plains Hall on May 18-19. Around 85 people came to cheer on 24 drivers who drove through thick mud and made the muck fly in all directions. Prizes were awarded for the top three drivers, chosen by spectator votes based on how much they liked the motorists’ speed, tricks or performance. The first place winner was Lorne Wilson from Burns Lake, second was Tyler Houngan from Grassy Plains and taking third place was Devin Housing from Vanderhoof. Prizes included a toolkit, a heavy duty tool for removing nuts from trucks, a chair, gift certificates from OK Tire and fireworks from Takysie Resort. The annual event has been running for a dozen years. (Blair McBride photos)

 

