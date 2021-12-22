Grassy Plains School focusing on generosity

Sophia Reynolds was the winner of the Grassy Plains School generosity contest. She received a beautiful gingerbread house as a reward. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Grassy Plains School had a great initiative this holiday season, holding a contest among its students to perform acts of kindness, with the winner getting a tasty treat.

“When we think of generosity we often gravitate to the giving of money or things, but in today’s busy world those who stand out to being generous are those who give of their time, energy, and talents. Money is easy to give away if you have it, but we all seem to be limited with the time we have in our day. Time is a precious commodity, and it is one that is greatly valued at Grassy Plains School,” said Principal Ginger Moyah.

“The best way to teach generosity, much like any value is to exemplify it ourselves. This year, our school was generously gifted a beautifully hand-crafted gingerbread house by Lori Petkau. To enter to win the gingerbread house, students participated in acts of generosity, sharing and kindness,” she continued.

Some of the their acts of service included sharing treats, shoveling the walkways, making milkshakes and doing laundry.

“As a school we celebrated all their gifts of generosity and encouraged our students to continue giving throughout the Christmas season and beyond. We encourage you to consider giving the gift of time to your loved ones this year. Time that is focused on them and free of distractions,” said Moyah.

The winner of the contest was Sophia Reynolds.

READ MORE: Honour tree at William Konkin Elementary

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.