Grassy Plains School to reopen this Friday

Grassy Plains students will be able to return to school this Friday, Sept. 7.

The school year’s start date had been postponed due to evacuation alerts and orders in the region.

“We are eager to welcome our students back and our staff are working hard over the next few days to clean and organize the school,” said Mike Skinner, assistant superintendent for School District 91 (Nechako Lakes).

Rio Tinto has recently announced it will be distributing school supplies to Grassy Plans School students.

“We are very appreciative of Rio Tinto for helping our Southside families during this stressful and difficult time,” said Skinner. “Their generous donation of school supplies will ease the burden for parents and guardians as the new school year begins.”

Families can pick up their school supply packages at Rio Tinto’s office on Hwy. 16 in Burns Lake between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Friday.

Supplies not picked up by Friday will be available at the school when it reopens.

