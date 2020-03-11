Great horned owl in Burns. Lake

The great horned owl, also known as the tiger owl or the hoot owl,is a large owl native to the local area. The colour of the facial disc varies from a gray to a cinnamon. Burns Lake resident Jason Blackwell captured this adult owl hanging around Fifth Avenue.
