Great news

The Southside post office is up and running. After many months the post office is now up and running at the Southside Economic Development Association building. Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Director E, Clint Lambert poses with Sarah Mackay, the Southside resident who has agreed to take on the role of postmaster. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
