Great year for Burns Lake hockey player

Kaylee Levick, a 12-year-old hockey player from Burns Lake, had quite a season of success in the youth hockey circuit.

Levick, a member of Lake Babine Nation was selected to the Prince George Northern Development program to play on the U13 provincial team, which competed in the B.C. Provincial Championships March 24th-27th in Kamloops BC. The team was compiled of girls from Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and the Northwest District.

Levick was the only player from the local district, which goes from Vanderhoof to Prince Rupert, to be selected to the team, and her performance at provincials showed why.

She ranked number 14 out of 147 players at provincials for points, registering two goals and four assists in the tournament.

“I think I had a really strong year, I definitely grew as a player with all the different teams I played for. I have to say my highlight was going to Provincials,” Levick told Lakes District News.

Along with the Prince George Northern Development program, Levick also plays for the Northern Capitals, the Burns Lake Bruins U13 team and the Carrier Kings. She has also been invited to play spring hockey with a team from Yukon/Northwest Territories in June.

According to Levick’s family, the community of Lake Babine Nation was incredibly supportive in not only helping fund Levick’s athletic endeavours, but also helping her with transportation to games and tournaments.

For Levick, this is just the beginning.

“My dream is to play for the Canadian women’s national hockey team, and I also want to play hockey at the university level. I feel like I still need to improve my shot, but I’m going to keep working hard at the game all summer and into next season,” she said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

