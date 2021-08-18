aurora

Green cast of Aurora Borealis over Boer Mountain in Burns Lake

Burns Lake photography enthusiast Wren Gilgan captured this stunning photo of the green cast of Aurora Borealis over Burns Lake toward Boer Mountain on a starry night. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. teachers call for K–12 mask mandate and ‘cautious approach’ to start of school year

Just Posted

fire
Wildfire west of Grassy Plains near Burns Lake

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

Tokyo Olympics a huge success for Canada

An innovative project to grow forage for moose is underway in the region. (Photo courtesy Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
Project underway to increase moose forage