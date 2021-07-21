Green party execs end ceasefire with leader Annamie Paul, as battle heads to court

Court filings show the Green party is trying to overturn arbitration orders that stymied threats to Annamie Paul’s leadership

Court filings show the Green party is trying to overturn arbitration orders that stymied threats to Annamie Paul’s leadership, ending a brief ceasefire between warring factions.

In a notice of application filed today in Ontario Superior Court,the party along withthe Green Party of Canada Fund say an arbitrator exceeded his authority in requiring party executives to cancel their non-confidence vote against Paul as well as a review of her party membership.

The documents state that Paul’s employment contract was with the Green fund, which controls the party purse strings, rather than with the federal council, the main governing body that was recently ordered to call off its move to depose the leader.

The filings argue the arbitrator therefore had no authority to impose orders on a council that is unconnected with Paul’s contract.

Green president Liana Canton Cusmano sent an email obtained by The Canadian Press to party members today saying the party disputes a claim made by Paul about confidentiality rules.

Paul has said she and the Greens cannot speak publicly about why the non-confidence vote and membership review were put on hold until at least Aug. 21, when a general convention is scheduled.

The apparent end of an externally imposed truce barely three days ago casts doubt on Paul’s attempt at a news conference Monday to show her party has pushed past a tumultuous period ahead of a likely election this year.

