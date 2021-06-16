Greenhouse progress in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Community Garden have a huge pile of woodchips, rough compost and compost piles moved by the Village of Burns Lake’s public crews right next to the greenhouse. “This will make it so much easier for us to fill our new greenhouse raised beds,” said a post from the community garden on Facebook. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
