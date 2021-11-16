Grocery stocks should be fine in Burns Lake

Save On Foods and other grocery stores believe they wont experience large shortages in food due to flooding acrosss the province. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Amidst mass flooding and highway closures in Southern and Interior B.C., local residents are trying to get their hands on as many groceries they can, out of fear that shortages will come. Much of the produce in Burns Lake is imported from Edmonton and Vancouver, which has scared people into thinking problems could arise with getting trucks to the area due to the floods.

According to a worker at Save On Foods in Burns Lake, a truck is expected to arrive tomorrow re-stocking groceries in the store, and customers shouldn’t worry about the possibility of the store running out of food.

In Houston, Buy-Low foods says they too won’t have any issues providing food for customers. “Buy-Low Foods is well supported by its wholesale distribution partners and while we may experience some short delays, we are not expecting any significant disruption to supply of products our customers count on,” said a representative for the company.

Lakes District News also spoke to a representative from the Wholesale Club in Burns Lake, who said that staff is working hard to prevent any issues. “We can still get our regular groceries. A lot of our frozen food, as well as fresh produce comes from Vancouver, so it’s hard to tell if there we’ll be any delays getting stock up here. We’re working as hard as we can to make sure that doesn’t happen, but it’s hard to tell at the moment.”

Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

The representative went on to say that it’s important not to panic and over-stock in preparation for the worst, as doing so will only exacerbate the issue.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

