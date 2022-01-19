Grooming at Omineca Ski Club continues

snow

After a recent dump of snow on Jan. 8, Omineca Ski Club volunteer was out grooming the trails, making Boulder, Aspen Rise, Scampering Squirrel, Creekside, Stride and Glide, Aiden’s Cut-off, the dog trails, and Taffy’s Trot all in perfect conditions for a ski. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

