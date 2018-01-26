An electric car charging could be coming to a downtown Revelstoke parking lot soon. (Black Press file photo)

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

  • Jan. 26, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A group that supports local governments in developing climate action plans says it’s working to get electric vehicle charging stations installed throughout the northern Interior.

The Community Energy Association says the network of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii would help get more clean energy vehicles on northern roads.

Prince George has given the association a letter of support and the Regional District of Fraser Fort George has made a financial commitment to have about a dozen charging stations installed along Highways 16 and 5.

The association says that support will help when it applies for funding from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and it’s hoping the charging stations could be in place as early as next spring.

Previous story
Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide
Next story
GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Just Posted

About 3000 hours of volunteer work to maintain Boer Mountain in 2017

Mountain biking made possible by hard-working volunteers in Burns Lake

‘Exciting’ new projects at Lake Babine Nation

Natural resources building and triplex being built

College of New Caledonia shares success story with Burns Lake council

College representatives appear before council as a delegation

Charlie Rensby wins council seat in Burns Lake

He received 55 votes while Bruce Martens received 43

B.C. CareCards to expire in February

Residents expected to get a B.C. Services Card

Initiation tournament in Burns Lake

The littlest Burns Lake Bruins hosted a tournament at the Tom Forsyth… Continue reading

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

PHOTOS: Wayward buffalo pays visit to B.C. schoolyard

Students and staff stayed inside until animal was corralled.

Most Read