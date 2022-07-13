Chicks

Growing chicks

Before school was let out – the kindergarten class – Mrs. Shelford’s class, at Decker Lake Elementary School hatched chicken eggs and enjoyed many delightful moments with the chicks before they were delivered to a farm in Burns Lake. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
‘Rockin’ to the final game’: High hopes for Terrace roundball tourney
Next story
PODCAST: Jan Rabson – A voice with character and character voices

Just Posted

Skins Lake Spillway discharge
Cheslatta homecoming celebration postponed due to flooding on Cheslatta Lake

Dave Murray's Whippet automobile on Francois Lake ice [January 1957]. Southbank automobile transportation travel
In 1926, Willys-Overland Inc. introduced the Whippet

Levi watches fireworks
Wow look at the fireworks

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt