Guns vs Hoses baseball game

Dozens of Burns Lake residents came out for the Guns vs Hoses Charity Slow Pitch Game between members of the Burns Lake RCMP and the Fire Department, held at the Eagle Creek baseball diamond on June 1. The RCMP beat the firefighters 25-14. The event included a demonstration of the RCMP’s police dog, a 50/50 draw and a home run competition by community members. Corporal Greg Willcocks, who also helped organize the event, (L) walks and takes a photo of the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) mascot Daren the Lion and Constable Ryan Creasey from Houston (R). More on page 8 (Blair McBride photo)

The fundraiser is intended to support the Cops for Cancer ride. In September Constable Erin Willcocks will cycle more than 800 kilometres from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake for the Tour de North portion of Cops for Cancer. (Blair McBride photo)