Halloween in Burns Lake

(L-R) Catrina Vanderwolf, Assistant of Recreation Services of the Village of Burns Lake, Director of Recreation Services of the Village of Burns Lake Lewis Jones and Supervisor of Recreation Services Kiana Gauthier.(Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Halloween

Residents of Burns Lake were out trick-or-treating on Halloween with spooky and fun costumes on Oct. 31. Many businesses including Lakes District News were giving out sweets. The Lakeside Multiplex organized a drop-in, family-friendly, fun-filled Halloween with witch hat ring toss, marshmallow bobbing, candy climb, and more games. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

