Halloween in Burns Lake

Residents of Burns Lake were out trick-or-treating on Halloween with spooky and fun costumes on Oct. 31. Many businesses including Lakes District News were giving out sweets. The Lakeside Multiplex organized a drop-in, family-friendly, fun-filled Halloween with witch hat ring toss, marshmallow bobbing, candy climb, and more games. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)
