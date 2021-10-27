Halloween Pro D Day camp at multiplex in Burns Lake

The Lakeside Multiplex held a Halloween themed Pro D day camp on Oct. 22 for kids from ages six to 12. Kids were able to wear costumes, and enjoy activities such as skating, crafts, games and climbing on the rock wall. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map