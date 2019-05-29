Hamps win Citizen of the Year Award

Gabriela and Randy Hamp were the ecstatic recipients of the Citizen of the Year award for 2018, presented to them by Joan and Gordon McFee at the spaghetti benefit dinner for Elisia Blower on May 26. The Hamps were chosen for the accolade for their varied volunteer work with several organizations and events in the community including coaching biathlon at Omineca Ski Club. Each year the Bill Konkin Citizen of the Year Award Committee, made of up former recipients of the award, must make the tough choice of selecting one individual or couple from the nominations received. The selection meeting usually has 15 to 20 members present. All nominations are reviewed by the committee and followed by a secret ballot to select the recipient. Next January or February the committee will begin accepting nominations for both Citizen of the Year 2019 and Citizen of the Decade 2010 and 2019. (Blair McBride photos)