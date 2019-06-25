The Conifex sawmill in Fort St. James will be sold to Hampton Lumber. (Conifex)

Hampton to buy Conifex sawmill in Fort St.James

Hampton Lumber will buy the Conifex sawmill in Fort St.James and its forest license.

The lumber company, which owns the Babine and Decker Lake mills in Burns Lake, will make the purchase for about $39 million, Hampton and Conifex said in a joint press release on June 24.

“Our plan is to dismantle the existing sawmill. In relation to the existing sawmill since some of the equipment may have future value,” as Hampton CEO Steve Zika told Lakes District News.

The timeline specifics were not yet known.

“While economic conditions are extremely challenging right now for the lumber industry in British Columbia, we believe the long-term outlook for Canadian lumber is promising,” said Zika.

“We intend to build a new sawmill in Fort St. James and look forward to building relationships with local First Nations and other community partners similar to a successful joint venture we have with the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation in the Burns Lake area.”

“We will need to meet with First Nations, local government, the United Steelworkers, community stakeholders, members of the Fort St.James community and the provincial government before we finalize plans and are able to discuss them outside of that community.”

Other than the operations in Burns Lake, Hampton runs seven other mills in Oregon and Washington.

“We have known for some time that lumber industry rationalization is inevitable because too little sawlog supply is available to maintain the existing manufacturing base in the Interior region of B.C,” Ken Shields, Conifex’s Chair and CEO said.

“The decision we have taken to sell the mill was extremely difficult; however, we are encouraged by Hampton’s plans for the site. We believe this transaction supports the Province’s objectives for industry rationalization that is mindful of the impacts on people, communities and First Nations. We sincerely thank our employees, contractors, and other stakeholders for their hard work and contribution to the site over the past decade.”

As lumber industry difficulties are ongoing, Conifex does not expect to return to normal operations at the Fort St. James mill prior to the finalization of the agreement. Conifex also operates a sawmill in Mackenzie, and three in the United States.

The Fort St. James mill employs 226 people, Sandy Ferguson, Conifex’ Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Business Development said.

The closing of the deal is subject to regulatory approvals, including approval of the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development and other customary conditions.

The proceeds of the transaction will be used mainly to pay off debt and to enable more liquidity so Conifex can improve performance and value at its other locations.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Jury now weighs genetic-genealogy case of 1987 double murder of Vancouver Island couple

Just Posted

Better internet top concern for RDBN residents

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) should be addressing internet and cellular… Continue reading

Man sustains minor injuries after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he… Continue reading

Burns Lake celebrates Aboriginal Day

Burns Lake kicked off Aboriginal Day on June 21 with a parade… Continue reading

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Snow covers southern B.C. highway

Burns Lake residents might not be happy about the cooler temperatures this… Continue reading

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Jury now weighs genetic-genealogy case of 1987 double murder of Vancouver Island couple

William Talbot’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and is fully cooperating

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says

Blu, a three-year-old house cat, suffered severe damage to his hind leg after being stuck in trap for days

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from B.C. furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

Most Read