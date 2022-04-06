donation

Hand sanitizer donation to seniors homes in Burns Lake

Lakes District Senior Housing Association Administrator Wendy Hiebert accepted a donation of 50 cases of hand sanitizer from RX Drug Store Manager Travis Warkentin. The hand sanitizer was donated by RX Drug Store’s supplier McKesson. The 50 boxes will be divided between the Tweedsmuir House, Heritage Manor and Carol Cottage. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

