Hansen visits Burns Lake man in hospital

Paralympic athlete and disability activist Rick Hansen (L) visited Norman Elkins in the hospital following an accident last May that left him paralyzed. He has since returned home to Fraser Lake. Elkins, a member of the Cheslatta Carrier Nation was in a vehicle collision near Grassy Plains in May, which claimed the life of another man. Elkins spent two months recovering in Vancouver General Hospital and two more in the GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, where he learned such tasks as dressing himself, showering and cooking. (Submitted photo)