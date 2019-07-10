Happy retirement Joyce

Curly Temple Hair Salon celebrated on June 25 the retirement of hairdresser Joyce McCreery, who worked at the salon for 26 years. The Burns Lake resident has worked as a hairdresser for 43 years in total. Her last day of work was June 27. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us