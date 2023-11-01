Haunted Halloween

The Lakes District Museum Society planned a Spooky haunted house at the Lakes District Museum in Burns Lake on Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. Volunteers of the museum dressed in spooky costumes and entertained anyone who dared to enter. The museum building, along with Lakes District News office, is one of the oldest buildings in Burns Lake and has some deep history. There are rumours that the building is haunted and some employees have been spooked by hearing metal cranking and wood cracking noises. Lakes District Museum Curator Michael Riis-Christianson doesn’t believe the museum is haunted, but he admits the building can be a bit creepy at times. More pictures on page 20. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)