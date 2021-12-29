Hay donations heading south

hay1

Southside resident Clint Lambert, who is the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako director of electoral area E, has been organizing hay donations to send to farms in parts of the province that have been affected by the November floods. The first truck load, containing 38 bales of hay went out on Dec. 22 to the Merritt area, and according to Lambert, three more loads are ready to go for transport. Lambert says they will keep collecting hay bales into the new year, so if you would like to donate, contact him at clint.lambert@rdbn.bc.ca. (Clint Lambert photo/Lakes District News)

 

hau2

Previous story
B.C. Liberals heading into 2022 with new leader, financial pressure
Next story
Author Yann Martel, former senator Murray Sinclair among 135 named to Order of Canada

Just Posted

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

santa
Santa has come to Decker Lake Elementary School