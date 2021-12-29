Hay donations heading south

Southside resident Clint Lambert, who is the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako director of electoral area E, has been organizing hay donations to send to farms in parts of the province that have been affected by the November floods. The first truck load, containing 38 bales of hay went out on Dec. 22 to the Merritt area, and according to Lambert, three more loads are ready to go for transport. Lambert says they will keep collecting hay bales into the new year, so if you would like to donate, contact him at clint.lambert@rdbn.bc.ca. (Clint Lambert photo/Lakes District News)