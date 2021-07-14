Six Nations of Burns Lake organized a healing ceremony in memory of the 215 children discovered at the Kamloops Residential school. The healing ceremony was held on Friday, July 9 at Spirit Square and attendees were given orange shirts. There was an opening prayer, address by the four clan hereditary chiefs, six nations' chiefs' welcome statements followed by lunch, drumming, presentation to survivors, 2 minutes and 15 seconds silence. There was also a closing prayer. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

Healing ceremony in Burns Lake

Six Nations of Burns Lake organized a healing ceremony called “Every Child Matters”, in memory of the 215 children discovered at the Kamloops Residential school. The healing ceremony was held on Friday, July 9 at Spirit Square and attendees were given orange shirts. There was an opening prayer, address by the four clan hereditary chiefs, six nations’ chiefs’ welcome statements followed by lunch, drumming, presentation to survivors, 2 minutes and 15 seconds silence. There was also a closing prayer. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

 

