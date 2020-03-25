Hearts of Burns Lake

Hearts for Burns Lake is a social media movement happening all around the world. How it works is you just put a heart in your window. Draw, paint, cut out, print or do whatever works. Then walk or drive around town and see how much love your neighbours are sharing. You can even take pictures of fantastic finds and share them with the hashtag: #HeartsofBurnsLake. A simple and safe way to show love to our community. (Lakes District News photo)



