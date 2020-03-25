Hearts of Burns Lake

Hearts for Burns Lake is a social media movement happening all around the world. How it works is you just put a heart in your window. Draw, paint, cut out, print or do whatever works. Then walk or drive around town and see how much love your neighbours are sharing. You can even take pictures of fantastic finds and share them with the hashtag: #HeartsofBurnsLake. A simple and safe way to show love to our community. (Lakes District News photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Just Posted

Hearts of Burns Lake

Hearts for Burns Lake is a social media movement happening all around… Continue reading

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

How Burns Lake is dealing with the COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Coastal GasLink trimming construction workforce

Part of COVID-19 prevention protocol

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Stock markets buoyant in early trading; grim hospital scene in New York

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read