Heavy horses and helpful boys

The Lakes District Fall Fair’s heavy horse competition took place last week. The results are as follows: 1st place Aaron Phillips with Jack and Perky, 2nd place Curtis Adamson (team driven By Ben Rodts) with Nip and Bobby, 3rd place: Harold Mueller with Raz and Ginger, 4th place: Keith Wruth with Duke and Garth. The shirtless boys volunteered to put weight on the sleighs.

Other results for the fall fair are as follows: High point grain, hay and seed: Lianne Hummel, High point vegetables: tie, Aura Piercy and Juanita McFee, High point fruit: Cathy Shane, High point home and farm produce: Cathy Shane, High point canning and preserving: Aura Piercy, Best canner’s collection: Bonny Gibson, High point wine and beer: Juanita McFee, High point flowers and plants: Mikel Platt, Best floral art: Aika Bock, High point home cooking: Mikel Platt, High point knitting, crochet and embroidery: Mary Knowles, High point sewing and quilting: Debbie Petteplace, High point handicrafts: Mikel Platt, Outstanding handicraft entry: Shane Pittman, High Point Art: Lynda Peebles, High point photography: Xandria VanTine, High point junior photography: Nick Shively, Best photo in Show: Rachelle VanZanten, Junior high point individual: Samantha Platt, Runner up: Alexandra Platt, High point individual: Aura Piercy, Runner up: Mikel Platt, High point community family: Platt family, Runner up: Piercy family. (Nikki Shumka photos/Lakes District News)