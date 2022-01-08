Heavy snowfall is expected in the Lakes District. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Heavy snow warning in Burns Lake

Between 10 and 20 cm expected on Jan. 8

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snow warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

Snowfall accumulations are expected to be between 10 and 20 cm, spanning from the afternoon of Jan. 8 to the morning of Jan. 9.

A Pacific frontal system will move across interior B.C. spreading heavy snow northeastward across the region. For Bulkley Valley, Lakes District, Prince George, Stuart – Nechako, and Quesnel, snow will intensify this afternoon and taper off overnight.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

