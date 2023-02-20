Heavy snow warning in the Burns Lake area

Environment Canada has issued a heavy snow warning for the Burns Lake area. Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A low pressure system will give snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm as it moves off the Pacific near Prince Rupert this afternoon then sweeps across the interior this evening. The snow will begin this morning then intensify by early afternoon. Snow heavy at times will persist this evening before tapering off late tonight as the storm tracks well to the southeast. In addition, gusty northeast winds tonight will give local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

The warning also includes areas of Bulkley Valley, Houston, Prince George, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James.

The warning is in effect today and tonight – Feb. 20.