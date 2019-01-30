Heavy storm on its way to Burns Lake

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and snowfall in Burns Lake on Wednesday, with snowfall increasing to 10 centimetres on Thursday. (Lakes District News file photo)

A winter storm is approaching the Bulkley Valley including Burns Lake, the Lakes District and west to Smithers, Environment Canada warned on Wednesday.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” the service said in an alert.

Snow mixed with some freezing rain is forecast for Wednesday night in Burns Lake, with a high of -1C.

Snowfall is forecast to increase to 5 centimetres on Thursday, with winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour, and 10 cm of snow on Thursday night.

