Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard returns to a Toronto court this morning for alleged sexual assault-related charges. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sexual assault-related charges, will be returning to a Toronto court this morning.

Hoggard, 34, was arrested last month and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard’s lawyer Ian Smith says the musician will not appear in court.

Court documents say Hoggard is accused of touching the girl in April and September 2016, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in November 2016.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

Related: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Related: Hedley frontman’s case on sex offences put over to August

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bioagents released in the Burns Lake area
Next story
Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

Just Posted

Police seek tipster in Jack family’s case

The Cheslatta family went missing 29 years ago

New flag design chosen for Burns Lake

Cost to replace the current flags is over $1700

Bioagents released in the Burns Lake area

They are expected to limit the spread of two kinds of invasive plans

Burns Lake councillor encourages locals to open their homes to evacuees

“This has been the biggest natural disaster to hit the Lakes District”

Verdun Mountain Fire now adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road

B.C. Wildfire Service trying to keep the road open

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Most Read