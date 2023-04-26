Heli-ski operators can’t stop other Burns Lake snow users

Great Bear Heli-Skiing says there’s plenty of room for all in their tenure area, no user group is being shut out. (Great Bear Heli-Skiing Facebook photo)

Snowmobilers, backcountry skiers, hunters and fishers don’t have anything to fear from Great Bear Heli-Skiing.

Multiple municipal leaders had publicly expressed concern over an application for territory rights in the area just east and south of the Nechako Reservoir, out of worry that such rights would kibosh any recreational use back there. It looks far on the map, but it is actually a backcountry haven for Burns Lake, Houston, Smithers, Terrace and other communities in the region.

Ken Bibby is the mountain operations manager for the heli-skiing company based at Kimsquit, just over the mountain range. He had two reasons why the fears were unfounded: we can’t do that and we wouldn’t do that even if we could.

“No. 1, we have no power to do that. The tenure system in B.C. does not allow us to do that,” he said. “No. 2, we would never do that, especially with the sledding community. That never goes well for anyone. We would never seek to limit access to any of these areas.

“We have no power, zero power, to shut down recreational use. That’s not even an issue. It has blown up, and we are just gobsmacked.”

The only thing their tenure license gives them is the exclusive rights to commercial heli-skiing trips in their footprint. That license was granted in 2021. It’s a huge footprint, but it is not getting any bigger. Another unfounded concern from mayors, councillors, Regional District directors and other users is that the application is for more territory. It’s not. It’s just an application to take over the lease on a single cabin that is already within their tenure zone.

The Sandifer Lake Cabin Society had the lease. They returned the cabin to the province, rendering it, in the eyes of the province, a liability.

“When there is a cabin on Crown land, they (provincial government) don’t like to have it if it’s unmaintained or un-leased, so there was talk of burning down the cabin,” said Bibby. “So they actually approached us and asked if we wanted to take over the lease, and we said absolutely, we would love to. And it’s six hectares, it’s a tiny little intensive use site on the shores of Saniford Lake, within our tenure, where we are allowed to already operate. So we have applied to the province, at their request, to take over the lease of the cabin, and maintain it. We would never limit access.”

If you look at a topographical map of their tenure area, one of the impressions that comes to the untrained eye is, wow, that’s a really big area full of mountain peak after mountain peak. Surely that’s enough space for everyone to do their outdoors thing and not conflict with each other.

That, said Bibby, is what the trained eye also sees.

“There are plenty of mountains. We don’t need to encroach on their experience,” he said, of the other user groups.

In fact, he added, building a positive recreationist relationship with one another can be great for backcountry safety, and mutual benefits like maintaining cabins that can help everyone who wants to have an adventure, or has an emergency and needs to take shelter.

“If you have a sledding area you like to use, just let us know where it is, and we’ll stay out. There are lots of mountains in there,” Bibby said.