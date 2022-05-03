A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (AJ Towing photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (AJ Towing photo)

Helicopter used to remove vehicles from Chilliwack River bed

DFO project in co-operation with Soowahlie First Nation, ICBC and others

The “atmospheric rivers” that flooded large parts of the Lower Mainland and portions of the Interior in November and December 2021 resulted in large-scale property damage.

The Chilliwack River Valley was hard hit and in addition to vegetation and garbage and other detritus left in the wake of the flooding, three vehicles were found.

Three vehicles removed from the Chilliwack River on May 1, 2022. (DFO photo)

Three vehicles removed from the Chilliwack River on May 1, 2022. (DFO photo)

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) was told about the vehicles that had been swept into the river posing a risk to aquatic life, particularly salmon and trout populations due to the potential of gas and oil contamination.

On the weekend, a joint project involved removing those three vehicles using a helicopter.

Someone from DFO contacted the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC), which offered to help to preserve the river, and this culminated in a joint project between Soowahlie First Nation, DFO, ICBC, Kootenay Valley Helicopters (KVH), AJ Towing and Gidney Signs.

The three vehicles were extracted on May 1 via helicopter on the Chilliwack River between Wilson Road downstream to Soowahlie First Nation.

“DFO would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this project possible,” a spokesperson said via email. “If you have any habitat related concerns or wish to report a fisheries violation, please call 1-800-465-4336.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack River ValleyDFOFisheries and Oceans Canada

 

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 removes one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 puts down one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

A helicopter on May 1, 2022 puts down one of three vehicles washed into the Chilliwack River during the atmospheric rivers in November. (DFO photo)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. teacher reprimanded for angrily telling her class a student was failing
Next story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

Just Posted

Members of the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance met with Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen and senior officials from the provincial government in Terrace last week. (Photo courtesy, Sean Bujtas)
B.C., northwest leaders resume negotiations over sharing tax revenues from industrial projects

Work continues along Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline stretching from northeastern B.C. to the LNG Canada liquefied natural gas plant being built at Kitimat. (File photo)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

The Honeysuckle Garden Centre is opening this Saturday and they are ready for another great busy season. The green houses are full and everyone is invited to come out Saturday, April 30. The garden changed hands last year with new owners Jeanette Cayanga and Derek Hill, a couple from Thunder Bay, Ontario who moved to Burns Lake in 2020 and ended up buying the property and the business from former owner Leanne Miranda and Beverly Olinyk. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News).
Spring is here in Burns Lake let’s get planting

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban