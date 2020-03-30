Glynis Mullen proposed a simple communication tool to check on neighbours and the community during COVID-19 which has been shared on social media across the country and beyond. Facebook photo/Glynis Mullen

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

A simple communication system involving three pieces of coloured paper to help those at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its way to British Columbia, thanks to social media.

Glynis Mullen, a Dartmouth, Nova Scotia resident posted on Facebook late last week about an idea she heard about using paper to communicate with neighbours in times of crisis.

“Our neighbour is older and lives alone so I gave her three colour pieces of paper for her window which face our kitchen window. Green is for I’m OK, yellow (is) for need(ing) help with an errand, and red for emergency. I call it isolation communication,” she wrote in the post.

By Tuesday afternoon, Mullen’s post was shared more than half a million times, including Oprah Winfrey’s O, The Oprah Magazine and by news agencies throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

“It is quite something. Normally, my Facebook is very private – the only people (who can see my posts) are friends,” explained Mullen to Black Press.

“I sent the post to an aunt and she posted it in a group and it just took off. I thought it was a good idea, so I made it public, and well, it certainly took off.”

Mullen said during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are turning to older members in their communities or those at risk to ensure they are keeping safe and their needs are met.

RELATED: Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

She and her neighbour often communicate through her kitchen window and said the tri-colour paper system is a “really good visual comfort that everything is okay. When it’s yellow, I know I should call and we can arrange something.”

Within B.C., Mullen’s post has been shared to both private and various emergency preparedness social media pages. On Vancouver Island, suggestions include using the system within apartment and condo buildings, and others noted the system is already in place within certain trailer parks.

Mullen said she’s received some feedback on how to improve the system but said her goal is to spread the message on her simple system and for more people to use it.

“If everyone did that, and you took a drive down the street to see green paper in the window, then you know it’s okay. My hope is that it is implemented in some way.”


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau
Next story
Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Better COVID-19 testing results needed in the north

Former senior Northern Health official also wants work camps shut down

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Northern Health preparing ‘for a changing situation’ in response to COVID-19

The health authority is taking a number of measures to free up hospital capacity where possible

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Northwest Regional Airport says ridership extremely low amid COVID-19

The airport has enacted enhanced sanitary measures and reduced flights

B.C. records first at-home death from COVID-19, but 70+ hospital patients have recovered

Total of 970 novel coronavirus cases in B.C., with the majority in the Lower Mainland area

Helping those at risk, one piece of paper at a time through ‘isolation communication’

Simple paper tool during pandemic making its way across Canada thanks to social media.

‘Back to school, in a virtual way’ for B.C. students in COVID-19 pandemic

Province adds online resources to help parents at home

Canadian COVID-19 round-up: Air Canada cuts 15,000 jobs, 90% of flights

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Pay parking suspended at B.C. hospitals due to COVID-19

Temporary free parking reduces need for keypads, contact

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

Most Read