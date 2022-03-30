Hen and beekeeping could be allowed in Burns Lake

New dog and animal control bylaw given first, second and third readings by council

A proposed new bylaw by Village of Burns Lake council would permit beekeeping along with hen keeping. (File photo/Black Press)

A new dog and animal control bylaw was given first, second and third readings by Village of Burns Lake council on March 22, and will be considered for adoption. The bylaw is proposed to replace the previous dog control bylaw for the purpose of including regulations regarding the responsible practice of hen keeping and beekeeping.

This would allow residents to keep hens and bees on their property.

According to the proposed bylaw, hens must be provided with food, water, shelter, light, ventilation, veterinary care, and opportunities for essential behaviors such as scratching, dust bathing, and roosting, all sufficient to maintain the hens in good health.

READ MORE: RDBN keeps pressuring for more seats at veterinary school

Hen coops must be maintained in good repair, in a manner that prevents entrance by other animals, and kept in a sanitary condition, and the hens must be secured within the coop from sunset to sunrise. Feed also must be stored in a way that doesn’t attract wildlife or vermin.

Beekeeping must be carried out in a manner that maintains beehives in a condition that will reasonably promote bee health, and prevent swarming and aggressive behavior. A regular water supply bust be provided so that the bees don’t go searching for alternative water sources.

READ MORE: Clive the dog returns to Burns Lake Public Library

Each beehive must have an entrance that faces away from neighbouring properties, and be in a backyard that has a fence or hedge at least 1.8 metres high.

The proposed bylaw states that all permitted beehives must be registered with the apiculture registration system for British Columbia, coordinated by the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture. Under the authority of the Bee Regulations of the Animal Health Act, a person must not keep bees or possess beehive equipment unless the person is registered.

Hens on the other hand do not require registration.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.