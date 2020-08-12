Here were the worst Burns Lake crash trends in 2019

Highway 16 has the most number of crashes recorded by the ICBC. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

There were a total of 209 reported vehicle crashes in Burns Lake last year, with the highest number of crashes recorded on intersections along Highway 16.

A total of 73 crashes were recorded on Highway 16 alone of which 24 occurred at various intersections along Hwy 16 and Hwy 35. The trend for Hwy 16 to be the most susceptible site for crashes has continued over the years according to the ICBC data with almost 76 crashes in 2015, 94 in 2016, 79 in 2017 and 88 in 2018.

Followed by Hwy 16, Hwy 35 was recorded as the second highest site for crashes with 27 crash records, followed by 11 crashes along the Yellowhead Highway. This site also remains as one of the top crash sites from 2015.

The intersection of Hwy 16 and Hwy 35 saw a total of four crashes followed by Center Street and Francois Lake Drive at three crashes. These intersections continue to be the top crash sites for previous years as well, starting from 2015.

The other intersections for the village where crashes were reported were Government Street and Hwy 16, Second Avenue and Hwy 16, Hwy 16 and Richmond Loop Road and Eleventh Avenue and Center Street.

The month of October saw the maximum number of crashes at a total of 25, followed by February at 22 and November and December at 21 each.

Of the total number of reported crashes, 107 were reported as single vehicle crashes, 29 were side-impact crashes, 13 were rear-end and as many as 40 crashes were reported to ICBC as undetermined.

The total number of crashes, puts the village at the No. 13 spot, with Prince George reporting the highest number of crashes at 4,987, followed by Fort St John at 1,344 in the north central region of the province. The district’s neighbours Smithers on the ninth spot and Vanderhoof on the tenth spot are at 418 and 357 crashes respectively.

ICBC data differentiates between crashes that involved casualty or injury and those that involved material damage only. Of the 209 reported crashes, 20 were recorded as casualties of which 7 occurred on Highway 16. The remaining 189 crashes were recorded as property damage only.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

