Hereditary chiefs to challenge Coastal GasLink environmental assessment certification

Following RCMP enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction this morning, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs said they will be challenging Coastal GasLink’s (CGL) environmental assessment certification (EAC).

During enforcement of the injunction at least six individuals were arrested.

Chief Na’Moks would not say whether the enforcement of the injunction might trigger a Supreme Court of Canada challenge, but did outline the hereditary chiefs’ plan to challenge the EAC.

“Their five years is up to reapply to have it extended so we’re challenging it,” he said. “We’re only taking a small window in there, only a ten-month period, and we found over 50 infractions, so why should they get certification if they keep on getting infractions?”

Na’Moks said it was frustrating to see what he characterized as a system where CGL gets to break the law and then ask for permission afterwards.

“They do an infraction and all that the government does is amend the permit so it’s allowed,” he said.

He added this was, in his view, a larger symptom of a colonial system where reconciliation is often discussed but rarely acted upon by upper levels of government.

“Taylor Bachrach yesterday asked the Prime Minister why he wouldn’t meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and he just went into a preamble, he never even answered it properly,” said Na’Moks.

Bachrach made the query during Question Period in the House of Commons Feb. 5.

“Our government is committed to a renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership,” Trudeau said. “We will continue to engage with leaders from across the country. The Wet’suwet’en issue is one that is with the provincial government and we would highlight that the former member for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Nathan Cullen, has been hired by the government of British Columbia to help with this process. We have full confidence in the NDP government in British Columbia to move forward in the correct way.”

Na’Moks added the Prime Minister’s comments were in stark contrast to what the Wet’suwet’en have experienced on their territory.

“We’ve got armed forces on our territory again — is that Canada’s form of reconciliation because it sure is not mine?”

This afternoon, Bachrach issued a statement saying he is disappointed by the police action this morning.

“I am saddened by this morning’s events on Wet’suwet’en territory,” he said. “This doesn’t feel like reconciliation. My thoughts are with everyone involved in this difficult situation and it is my sincere hope that people’s Charter rights are respected and upheld. In what is an extremely delicate situation that is receiving international attention, my overriding concern is the safety of all involved.”

The enforcement of the injunction came after Premier John Horgan said in January that despite Indigenous opposition to the pipeline, it would continue, noting that the “rule of law” must apply.

But Na’Moks said the move is hypocritical, especially considering how much the Province has touted itself as the first place in Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“The Premier said that this project was approved pre-UNDRIP and yet we talked to the architects of UNDRIP from New York. They worked on it for 24 years, he can’t say it’s pre-UNDRIP,” said Na’Moks.

When asked about his reaction to the enforcement of the injunction he said the fight was far from over.

“It’s unbelievable that they can get away with this — and they won’t,” he said. “The Wet’suwet’en are going to hold them responsible.

“You cannot keep us off our land, you cannot keep us from our homesites, you cannot keep us away from our rivers and salmon.”

He said his message to supporters, whether local or on the other side of the globe, is to know that the Wet’suwet’en will always remain peaceful in their struggle against CGL.

“When they show support to the Wet’suwet’en they’re showing support to all freedoms in this country of Canada,” he said.

He added anyone who supports the Wet’suwet’en and who can make it out to the encampment just before 27 kilometre are welcome to come and show their support.

He said the support they have received has been essential in helping to spread the message of what they are fighting for.

“They are proving that water is important to everybody, culture is important to everybody, food security is important to everybody and freedom — our access to lands — should be a right for everybody,” said Na’Moks.

The Interior News is awaiting a response from Coastal GasLink.



