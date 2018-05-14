High grades for Burns Lake from student teachers

UBC student teachers praise welcoming atmosphere in Burns Lake after three-week placement

Two student teachers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) have said their rural placements at area schools have broadened their horizons — and that Burns Lake locals offered them a warm welcome.

Rachel Vukovich and Cassie Tagseth, two students specializing in physical education, spent three weeks in the Burns Lake area as part of their community field placement in the university’s education program. Both praised the welcoming atmosphere of Burns Lake.

“Not only in the school but in the town and just everywhere, everyone’s so friendly,” said Vukovich, who hails from Toronto.

The two students — who drove together to Burns Lake from the Lower Mainland — were sitting in on courses at Lakes District Secondary School when they spoke to the Lakes District News, but they also spent time at William Konkin Elementary, helped out at schools in Granisle and Grassy Plains, and participated in the sturgeon release in Vanderhoof during their placements.

They also explored outdoor opportunities, including the trails on Boer Mountain. “We did everything we could considering the weather,” said Tagseth.

As well as shadowing teachers, they provided students with one-on-one support in courses including math and led gym courses as part of their time at the various schools.

“We had a lot of fun at all of them,” Tagseth said. Both said the experience in the Burns Lake area gave them a better sense of the opportunities available in remote locations.

The field placement program brought six UBC students to the region for a three-week period, with postings at Burns Lake, Vanderhoof and Fort St. James between April 23 and May 11.

The student teachers were billeted at local households, which received a $500 stipend from School District 91. The billeting program is meant to reduce expenses for the UBC students, who share the cost of travel with the university.

Both students said the housing arrangements worked well and that they felt at home in Burns Lake. “We’ve been welcomed so warmly,” said Tagseth, who is originally from Saskatoon.

For four years in a row, School District 91 has reached out to community members to help accommodate student-teachers as the district struggles to recruit teachers to permanent jobs. There are currently 10 job openings listed for the school district online.

The billeting program has been a success, said Manu Madhok, assistant superintendent of the Nechako Lakes School District. The district has recruited four teachers through the program over the past three years, and another cohort of elementary school student teachers from UBC is expected in June.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69
Next story
UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Just Posted

High grades for Burns Lake from student teachers

UBC student teachers praise welcoming atmosphere in Burns Lake after three-week placement

Winning bulls

Southside rancher Ken Rose returns from Williams Lake with an armload of awards

Letter — Southsiders persistent in fight for ferry

Campaigner responds to report that government is “not considering” extended ferry service

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Highway hero

Brian Brinkhurst has received this year’s Public Safety Lifeline Volunteer Award for Road Rescue

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning look to bounce back on the road after losing two straight

Most Read