High-profile B.C. lawyer suspended over $44K in mismanaged client trust funds

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko admits to failing to supervise his staff and find, report the shortage

Queen’s counsel Paul Doroshenko, a Vancouver lawyer, has been suspended from practice for two months after admitting that his firm mismanaged $44,353.19 in client trust funds.

Doroshenko has reimbursed sums that were improperly drawn from Acumen Law trust funds during the course of 82 occasions between February 2014 and August 2018.

The high-profile lawyer “placed too much reliance on his staff to ensure that his books were in order,” said a June 16 statement from the Law Society of B.C.

“The misappropriation or improper withdrawals occurred because funds were withdrawn before the accounting mistakes were identified or corrected.”

The shortages were said to be a result of data entry errors, improper processing and detailing of retainer payments, or client cheques returned after funds were withdrawn.

Along with misappropriating or improperly withdrawing client funds, Doroshenko owned up to failing to supervise his staff and identify the trust shortage or report it to the Law Society.

The lawyer also made annual trust fund report representations to the law society that his firm did not have more than $300 of his own funds in his pooled trust account. This was not true.

A total of $25,000 in trust funds were also deposited late on 20 separate occasions between January 2014 and April 2018.

Cash goes missing in the office

In 2011, Doroshenko had hired an accountant who eventually trained his legal assistant to prepare the firm’s accounting records, detailed his consent agreement with the society.

After his legal assistant resigned unexpectedly in November 2017, another accountant was hired and came across accounting irregularities as well as instances of missing cash.

“Doroshenko no longer employs the individuals involved,” said the law society, and once the legal assistant resigned, cash in his Richmond office no longer went missing, he said.

Difficulty concentrating at work

During this time, the lawyer suffered a concussion and injury to his elbows, tailbone and back which was treated using prescribed medications that interfered with his sleep – all of which Doroshenko said compromised his ability to work with pain, memory loss, difficulty concentrating and permanent vision impairment in his right eye.

No clients were harmed by his misconduct nor did Doroshenko benefit from any of the administrative mistakes, according to the law society’s statement.

Doroshenko who specializes in defending people arrested under the Motor Vehicle Act does not have a prior record of professional misconduct with the law society.

The lawyer founded Acumen in 2008 and was appointed to the Queen’s counsel in 2017.

His two-month suspension begins June 21.

sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
