Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).

High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

The Indigenous communities are part of a plan to connect every household in B.C to wifi by 2027

The provincial government is spending $3 million to bring high-speed internet to Gitanyow and Stewart in northwestern B.C. through Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership, a company owned by the Gitanyow First Nation.

Called the Algyax Annuuhlx (Talking Drums project), the plan is to serve more than 500 households.

“Our current cable internet system is very old and fails us on a regular basis. It has limited speeds and capacity,” said Gitanyow deputy chief councillor Leslie McLean.

There will be no fees expected from the households beyond the expected monthly internet package cost.

“Many rural Indigenous communities across B.C. lack access to high-speed internet, infrastructure that is essential for First Nations’ voices to be heard in today’s digital age,” said Mark Starlund, general manager of the Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership. “Connectivity opens the door to enhanced economic opportunities for First Nations communities.”

The infrastructure will enable access to high-speed broadband internet speeds of more than 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

The two communities’ existing Telus infrastructure was built in the 70s and relies on weak microwaves.

The internet will rely on a fibre optic line installed as part of the construction package when the BC Hydro-owned Northwest Transmission Line was built in the early 2010s.

The signal will be broken out at Meziadin and then transmitted via microwave installations to the communities.

Meziadin Junction Partnerships is putting in $900,000 in addition to the provincial subsidy.

In March 2022, the province and federal government agreed to spend up to $830 million to expand high-speed internet services to all rural and First Nations households in the province by 2027. 

“We are committed to connecting every B.C. community by 2027 to provide a foundation for their growth, and to support people to be able to stay and invest in the places they call home,” said provincial citizens’ services minister Lisa Beare.

READ MORE: Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 person in grave condition, 3 injured after crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna
Next story
2 family dogs die after suspected rat poisoning near Trail, sparking RCMP probe

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
RCMP do not agree to abide by Gitxsan chiefs’ ban on ‘militarized squadron’