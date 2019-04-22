High winds cut power, start fire in Burns Lake region

High winds knocked down a tree and pulled down a power line near Rose Lake, on April 22. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Strong winds on April 22 knocked out electricity supplies for almost 2,000 households between Fraser Lake and Houston, including Burns Lake and started a small forest fire.

The fire broke out at Forest Dale Canyon, 20 kilometres west of Burns Lake near Topley after the wind downed a tree onto power lines, which fell and made contact with dry grass, igniting a tree.

Fire fighters, including some from the Topley volunteer fire department responded to the blaze and told Lakes District News it would be put out by night time.

A total of 1,203 customers of BC Hydro were affected by downed trees hitting power lines southwest of Endako, according to the utility provider.

Five hundred and ninety-one customers were also affected southwest of Takysie Lake and south of Colleymount Road.

Another 164 customers were affected near the west end of Francois Lake, just east of Noralee.

Downed wires also cut electricity for almost 50 customers northwest of Burns Lake, and about a dozen around Houston.

Other outages, near the ferry landing on the south shore of Francois Lake, west of Topley and in and around Fraser affected more than 100 customers.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to investigate the incidents.

