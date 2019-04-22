High winds knocked down a tree and pulled down a power line near Rose Lake, on April 22. (Laura Blackwell photo)

High winds cut power, start fire in Burns Lake region

Strong winds on April 22 knocked out electricity supplies for almost 2,000 households between Fraser Lake and Houston, including Burns Lake and started a small forest fire.

The fire broke out at Forest Dale Canyon, 20 kilometres west of Burns Lake near Topley after the wind downed a tree onto power lines, which fell and made contact with dry grass, igniting a tree.

Fire fighters, including some from the Topley volunteer fire department responded to the blaze and told Lakes District News it would be put out by night time.

A total of 1,203 customers of BC Hydro were affected by downed trees hitting power lines southwest of Endako, according to the utility provider.

Five hundred and ninety-one customers were also affected southwest of Takysie Lake and south of Colleymount Road.

Another 164 customers were affected near the west end of Francois Lake, just east of Noralee.

Downed wires also cut electricity for almost 50 customers northwest of Burns Lake, and about a dozen around Houston.

Other outages, near the ferry landing on the south shore of Francois Lake, west of Topley and in and around Fraser affected more than 100 customers.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned to investigate the incidents.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
SeaWorld publishes decades of orca data to help wild whales

Just Posted

Repen: FOI data proves Telkwans being ripped off by ICBC

Former Telkwa mayor received a response from ICBC and says the results don’t look good for residents

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cheslatta inks accord with BC over flooding of lands

The Cheslatta Carrier Nation has signed a settlement agreement and reconciliation agreement… Continue reading

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Fire forces 36 people at Vanderhoof care home to evacuate

No one was hurt after the fire at Stuart Nechako Manor

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

B.C. Interior yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The 100 Mile House studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Elizabeth May’s wedding dress a ‘walk through a garden’ on Earth Day

Green Party leader set to get married in Victoria

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Most Read