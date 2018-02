View from Trout Creek Highway 16 webcam during the lunch hour. (DriveBC)

DriveBC does not recommend travel from 30 km east of Burns Lake to 13 km east of Prince Rupert.

Travel advisories are in effect along Highway 16 from 30 kilometres east of Burns Lake to just east of Prince Rupert.

Highway 16 is also closed 13 km east of Prince Rupert to 35 km west of Terrace because of a high avalanche hazard.

Blowing snow is affecting visibility throughout the Northwest. DriveBC is warning drivers to use caution and consider making alternate plans.